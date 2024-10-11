Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Uranium Royalty Corp.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROY opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

