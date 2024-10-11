Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.80 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 179.80 ($2.35). Equiniti Group shares last traded at GBX 179.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 102,999 shares traded.

Equiniti Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £661.23 million and a P/E ratio of 78.17.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: EQ Boardroom, EQ Digital, EQ Paymaster, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers shareholder management services, including share registration, dividends, meeting management, governance and investor relations; employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, private markets, and SaaS solutions; initial public offerings; and corporate actions, which include mergers and acquisition, capital raisings, capital reconstructions, and returns of capital.

