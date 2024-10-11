EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 136,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $192.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.79.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

