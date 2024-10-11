Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). 1,662,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,606,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Emmerson Trading Up 14.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.87. The company has a market cap of £30.78 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Emmerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.