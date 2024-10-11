Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the September 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the second quarter worth $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Emerald by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EEX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 129,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,876. Emerald has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $833.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

