Elastos Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $468,554.88 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00002851 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,699,975 coins and its circulating supply is 22,288,845 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

