Dropbox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,395 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 2,760 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,179,376.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,666,650. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,376.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,642,212. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,379,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,323,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $4,900,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,619,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dropbox Stock Up 0.3 %
DBX opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 161.78% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
