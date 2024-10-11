Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,748 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

