Diversified Trust Co Takes $321,000 Position in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,705,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 727,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 198,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

