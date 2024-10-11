Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,092 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Innospec were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Innospec by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 117.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,943,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.57. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOSP

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,161.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.