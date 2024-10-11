Diversified Trust Co Purchases 350 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,258,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEZU opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.