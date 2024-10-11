Diversified Trust Co Makes New $474,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 105,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aramark by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $854,000.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Aramark has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

