Diversified Trust Co Has $508,000 Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,359 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hayward were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,090,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,616,000 after buying an additional 222,311 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after buying an additional 558,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 469,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares during the period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $584,140.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,750.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Hayward’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.