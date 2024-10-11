Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.77. 547,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,269,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $735.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

