Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 62472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 472,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,081,000 after purchasing an additional 295,025 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

