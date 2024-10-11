Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

