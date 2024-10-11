Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 23 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $492.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.99 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

