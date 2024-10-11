Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $204,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,689 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Peabody Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 292.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.96. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

