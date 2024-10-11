Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,413 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Textron by 843.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 178,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 159,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

