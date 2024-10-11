Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,242 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day moving average is $159.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

