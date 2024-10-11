Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $980.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $955.00 to $980.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $889.06. The company had a trading volume of 191,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $881.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $825.57. The firm has a market cap of $394.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $923.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,674 shares of company stock worth $5,831,324. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.5% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

