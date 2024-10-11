Contrasting Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Maxeon Solar Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $488.94 million 1.76 $39.97 million $0.18 28.61 Maxeon Solar Technologies $828.08 million 0.35 -$275.83 million ($7.80) -0.67

Shoals Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shoals Technologies Group and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 3 6 11 0 2.40 Maxeon Solar Technologies 4 6 0 0 1.60

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.08, indicating a potential upside of 115.21%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.41, indicating a potential downside of 15.83%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 5.13% 12.75% 8.38% Maxeon Solar Technologies -43.85% -1,598.11% -37.15%

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services. It provides EBOS components, including combiners; plug-n-play branch connectors and inline fuses; AC disconnects; recombiners; wireless monitoring; junction boxes; wire management; EV power cabinets; and battery energy storage systems cabinets, as well as cable assemblies, transition enclosures, and splice boxes. In addition, the company offers eMobility solutions, such as a power center, which combines equipment needed to protect the charging equipment and transform voltage levels from the electric utility to those needed on the respective site; quick connect solutions for chargers to connect to the Shoals system; big lead assembly (BLA) technology in the EV space to connect multiple chargers to a single power center; and a raceway system that protects the above ground EV BLAs in walk over and drive over applications. Further, it provides Snapshot IV, a solar operations and maintenance solution that monitors the specific voltage and current of individual solar panels and compares the results against the manufacturer's projected performance. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects; utilities; solar developers, independent power producers; solar module manufacturers; and charge point operators. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

