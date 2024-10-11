Colabor Group (GCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group Price Performance

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22. Colabor Group has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GCL shares. Desjardins upgraded Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Colabor Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colabor Group

Colabor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.