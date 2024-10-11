Colabor Group (GCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$161.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.20 million.
Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.39 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22. Colabor Group has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.
Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.
