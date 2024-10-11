Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $338.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.37. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

