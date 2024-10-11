Citigroup Reiterates C$97.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$97.00 price target by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.07. The stock has a market cap of C$104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.1435688 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

