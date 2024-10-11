Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $735,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.37. 200,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.35 and its 200-day moving average is $224.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $239.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

