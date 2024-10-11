Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.6% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after purchasing an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $199.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

