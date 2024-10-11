CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.68.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,288.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,866.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,791.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,308.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

