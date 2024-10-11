Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9,058.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after buying an additional 748,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.61. The stock had a trading volume of 280,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.22. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.91%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

