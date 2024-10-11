Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,950 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,186 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,004,000 after buying an additional 1,871,238 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 148.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 675,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,943. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.