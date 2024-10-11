Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $175.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.28.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $191.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $193.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,658,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,406,064.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,658,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,406,064.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $10,213,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,315,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,367,550.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,649,366 shares of company stock valued at $402,297,909. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 781.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $288,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.