Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $115.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.28, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.86.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,979 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,107.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $22,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,107.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,452,248 shares of company stock valued at $157,894,406. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

