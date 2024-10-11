Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sysco by 112.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,226 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $178,824,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 49.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.