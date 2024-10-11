Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $129.00

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after acquiring an additional 427,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth $27,056,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 331,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after buying an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $16,902,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average is $128.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $147.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

