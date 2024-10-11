BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Holdings Raised by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 128,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BP from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.98.

BP Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

BP Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.