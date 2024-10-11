Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BOX were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BOX by 143.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,197 shares in the company, valued at $954,157.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,337,180. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

