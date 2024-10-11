Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIRK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.1 %

BIRK stock opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,539,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $61,972,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 800.0% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,969,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,098,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 240.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 441,419 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

