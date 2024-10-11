BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.40.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRN
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $99.56.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.