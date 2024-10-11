BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $67.75 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

