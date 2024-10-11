Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

