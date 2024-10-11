Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.
Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance
Shares of BSET remained flat at $13.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.89.
Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -41.03%.
Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bassett Furniture Industries
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.