Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of BSET remained flat at $13.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,535. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $122.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.89.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -41.03%.

Insider Activity at Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

In other news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $48,856.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 5,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

