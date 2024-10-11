Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. Climb Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $472.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.27 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

