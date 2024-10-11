Barclays Increases WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $89.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.73.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEC opened at $93.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

