Barclays Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $144.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $129.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.56.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $138.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $105.44 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,941,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

