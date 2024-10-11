B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.59 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. The company has a market cap of $275.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 64.55%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

