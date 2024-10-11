B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UROY

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $307.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 2,248.3% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,925,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,369 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Uranium Royalty by 7,771.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 221,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 218,909 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.