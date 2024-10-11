Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $216.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at $77,301,771.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,263 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,185. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.04. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

