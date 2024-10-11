Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $271.00 to $293.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.93. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $218.63 and a twelve month high of $301.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,855.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.0% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

