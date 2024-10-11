ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.25 and last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 45904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.