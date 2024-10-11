Applied Optoelectronics’ (AAOI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $648.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

