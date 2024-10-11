AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $365.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $344.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $353.59 on Wednesday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $360.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AON will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AON by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

